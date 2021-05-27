Henrico teen using support from loved ones to recover from football injury

HENRICO, Va. -- Despite a significant injury during a football game, a Henrico senior is using the support from his loved ones to work towards recovery and his goals for the future.

Though hundreds of miles separate them now, Dana Armstead-Guy's heart and her son Samar's couldn't be more connected. She's one of her son's biggest cheerleaders, tracking his progress at an Atlanta rehab center from afar while his father walks the recovery journey with him.

"It makes me feel good, gives me an extra push. It's an extra boost to get over the finish line," Samar said.

Both of his parents are proud of the strides that the Henrico High senior is making after sustaining a neck injury during a football game this season.

"He's able to wave his left arm at me now, he's able to operate his wheelchair with his left hand. They said he wouldn't have use of again," Dana said.

"I witnessed a miracle. A lot of strength, a lot of fight. To see him from the first days in the hospital to now, it's very overwhelming. The progress is very good," Samar's father said.

Despite his injury, Dana said that Samar still has his heart set on a goal he's had for years - enlisting in the Army.

"He's still talking about it. I'm still going to the Army. Every day I talk to him he says, I'm still going to the Army," Dana said.

Samar said that giving up isn't an option and that he will continue using the support and pain he's going through as motivation.

"It's like, the pain you feel today is the strength you feel tomorrow. So I keep on doing my therapy and hopefully, I'll keep getting better. Tell them I love them and thank you for the support. I miss them and I'm going to be home soon," Samar said.

Samar's mom said he could possibly be discharged from the rehab center as early as the beginning of July, but they are monitoring his progress before a final decision is made.