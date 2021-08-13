Henrico teen targeted after man becomes violent after domestic dispute

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A Henrico community is now in fear after a domestic disturbance erupted into violence in the neighborhood.

Angry and armed with a metal pole, a man was caught on camera making threats to a Henrico County homeowner. The man with the pole was showing his aggression towards a teenage driver.

The teen said that he feared for his life.

People living off Piney Ridge in eastern Henrico County said the man's violent actions in their community were aggressive and scary after he destroyed a door with a metal tool.

Police said that the man was in a relationship with a woman whose relative lived in the house that was damaged.

"I seen him make eye contact with me," Raevon Atkins said.

19-year-old Raevon Atkins said he found himself fearing for his own life.

"He parked so close to me, I couldn't just go around him, I had to back up to go around him. So when I backed up, he hit the u-turn and ran into the side of my car."

Atkins said he had no clue who the man was driving the car. His car was then rammed hard again, almost making him lose control.

"By the time I got up here to tell my mom, I was just 'mom, I don't know what's going on, I think there's somebody after me, I don't know who this guy is'. I'm like, there's a man out here, I almost lost my life."

The man then sped off, according to police. They then got into a short pursuit but eventually ended up losing him. Crime Insider sources said that they had license plate information to allow them to track him down later.

However, those same sources said that investigators were alerted that the man, Troy Statton, was texting and apologizing to Atkins' mother.

She had done her own investigative work and discovered he was a pastor at a Glen Allen church. She said Statton was remorseful and apologetic.

Police said the incident all stemmed from a domestic situation. It was later reported that Statton had both a gun and a pole.

Members of the neighborhood said they were left on edge and couldn't believe the behavior.

"You know, I know they say they're human too, but very shocked, very surprised," Letarsha Hollingsworth said.

Crime Insider sources said Statton suffered from self-inflicted burns and is currently at the VCU burn unit.

Sources say he's also facing four felony charges, felony eluding, felony hit and run and two felony breaking and entering charges in addition to five more misdemeanor charges.