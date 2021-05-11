Henrico teen in critical condition after shooting

HENRICO, Va. -- A Henrico teen is in critical but stable condition after a shooting on Tuesday afternoon.

On Tuesday just after noon, Henrico police received a report of a shooting in the 100 block of North Rose Avenue. The scene is located in Highland Springs near the intersection of Nine Mile Road and Airport Drive.

Police arrived at the home to find a juvenile teenage man with a gunshot wound. The victim was been transported to an area hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Detectives are conducting interviews and working to learn more about the shooting. If you have information about this incident, call Detective Egan at 804-501-4878. You can also submit information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers (804) 780-1000 or by visiting p3tips.com.

