Henrico teen arrested for driving over 140 mph in police pursuit

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. — A Henrico County teenager was arrested over the weekend after hitting nearly 140 mph on I-64 West.

According to the New Kent County Sheriff's Office, on Sunday night, 19-year-old Christopher James William Carroll drove past a deputy stationed near the West Point exit on I-64 at 137 mph.

The deputy said Carroll began driving "erratically" as they attempted to catch up with him. Then, he exited the highway at the Providence Forge exit and started heading north on N. Courthouse Road at "high speeds." That deputy lost sight of him, and another deputy in the area began pursuing him.

Carroll eventually got back on I-64 West at the Talleysville on-ramp, continuing to drive at over 140 mph, officials said. Deputies lost sight of him as he crossed the Henrico line and ended their pursuit.

Later, the suspect vehicle was located at a residence in the Lakeside area. Carroll was arrested and charged with felony eluding, reckless driving by speeding 20 or more, and driving the wrong way on a highway.



This is a developing story.

