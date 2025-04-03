Henrico teachers detail hours of unpaid work: 'Stretched beyond our limits'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Nearly 100 Henrico Schools teachers and staff took to the Henrico School Board’s March 27 online public forum to voice concerns about extra work they said they are expected to complete outside of their contract hours without compensation.

Staffers said that the extra duties they are assigned by their principals or administrators, often without compensation, include teaching split classrooms or covering classes, attending Individualized Education Program meetings, sponsoring student clubs, chaperoning weekend club conferences, covering bus duty, monitoring the cafeteria or playground, and more. Click here to continue reading on the Henrico Citizen.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube