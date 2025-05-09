Watch Now
Henrico teachers now will be paid for certain extracurricular work, lost planning time

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico teachers will be paid for certain extracurricular work they perform voluntarily outside of their regular school day requirements – such as monitoring school weapons scanners, tutoring students and selling tickets to school events after hours – following the unanimous adoption May 8 by the Henrico School Board of a series of updates to employee personnel policies.

As part of the updates, middle and high school teachers also will be compensated on occasions when they lose their daily planning periods because they are needed to cover study halls or other classes or to assist with duties “essential to student health and safety” during those periods.

Click here to continue reading on Henrico Citizen.

