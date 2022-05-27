Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Henrico teachers urge the school board to restructure teacher pay scale

Henrico teachers Meghan Hyatt (left) and Elizabeth Broda.jpg
Henrico Citizen/ Anna Bryson
Henrico teachers Meghan Hyatt (left) and Elizabeth Broda at the Henrico School Board chambers on Thursday evening. <br/>
Henrico teachers Meghan Hyatt (left) and Elizabeth Broda.jpg
Posted at 9:02 AM, May 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-27 09:02:19-04

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico County Public Schools teachers who are continuing to push for a restructured pay scale addressed the Henrico School Board at its meeting on Thursday evening. Many teachers were dismayed two weeks ago when they learned of the school division’s recruitment effort to raise the starting pay for new teachers fresh out of college. A teacher with limited experience (zero to six years) and a bachelor’s degree will be paid $50,464 starting this fall, and beginning teachers with a master’s degree and limited experience will be paid $52,887. Click here to continue reading on Henrico Citizen.

Listen to EAT IT, VIRGINIA for restaurant news and interviews.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone