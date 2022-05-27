Henrico teachers urge the school board to restructure teacher pay scale

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico County Public Schools teachers who are continuing to push for a restructured pay scale addressed the Henrico School Board at its meeting on Thursday evening. Many teachers were dismayed two weeks ago when they learned of the school division’s recruitment effort to raise the starting pay for new teachers fresh out of college. A teacher with limited experience (zero to six years) and a bachelor’s degree will be paid $50,464 starting this fall, and beginning teachers with a master’s degree and limited experience will be paid $52,887. Click here to continue reading on Henrico Citizen.

