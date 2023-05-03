Watch Now
Henrico's teacher of the year says the recognition was a 'bright light' for her

Henrico County honors the district's top teachers
Posted at 7:03 AM, May 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-03 07:03:35-04

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Several Henrico public school teachers were honored during a banquet Tuesday night.

The district held the event at the Greater Richmond Convention Center to recognize the five finalists for the Henrico Teacher of the Year.

Shady Grove Elementary kindergarten teacher Crissy Lynn received the honor.

She said she starts each day with affirmations: "I am kind... I am smart... I am loved... And I belong here."

Lynn said the honor has brought her a lot of joy.

"Coming out of a pandemic, education has not been easy for teachers in the past few years. This just felt like a huge win, in a time where education and teaching can feel very heavy. This was a bright light," said Lynn.

Henrico Teacher of the year Crissy Lynn.jpg
Henrico 2023 Teacher of the Year Crissy Lynn

CBS 6 Anchor Reba Hollingsworth emceed the event.

