Police: SUV crashes into apartment, driver shot and killed

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating a homicide and a crash that happened early Wednesday morning at the Abbington West End Apartments near Staples Mill Road.

An SUV struck one of the apartment buildings on Beth Road around 3 a.m. before hitting two parked cars and coming to a stop, according to Henrico County Police.

Police said they found the driver of the SUV with gunshot wounds, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. They are investigating his death as a homicide.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Henry at (804) 501-4829. You can also call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or P3Tips.com to remain anonymous.

