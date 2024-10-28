Henrico supervisors raise concerns about relationships with Henrico schools: 'I don’t know what’s happening'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — “Frustrating,” “weirdness,” “jittery,” “uncharted waters” – these are the words Henrico Board of Supervisors Chairman Tyrone Nelson and other supervisors used during a joint meeting Oct. 22 with the Henrico School Board to describe the two boards’ current working relationship.

The boards arranged the meeting to discuss a proposal for collective bargaining for HCPS employees, which the school board ultimately rejected at its work session Oct. 24. However, discussions at the joint meeting shifted from collective bargaining to some board supervisors’ concerns about animosity between the two boards. Click here to continue reading on the Henrico Citizen.

