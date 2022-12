HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- To meet the increasing demand for substitute teachers on Fridays, Henrico County Public Schools will increase the daily rate for classroom substitute teachers to $131 on Fridays beginning Jan. 6, according to school system officials. The new rate is $25 above the Monday through Thursday rate of $106. Click here to read more details on the Henrico Citizen.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA serves restaurant news and interviews.