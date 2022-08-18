Henrico students show improvement, but still below most state averages in SOLs

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico students showed across-the-board improvement on Virginia’s Standards of Learning and other assessment exams during the 2021-22 school year but their overall proficiency levels remained below the state averages in reading, writing, math, and history and were even in science, according to new data released Aug. 18 by the Virginia Department of Education.

Overall, among the 29 individual grade- or course-level SOL tests administered in those five academic subjects, Henrico students had higher pass rates than their peers statewide on only three of them: earth science, world history II, and Virginia studies. They were even on four others (fifth-grade and end-of-course high school reading; algebra II; and fifth-grade science).

