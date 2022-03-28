Henrico student with autism publishes a book: 'You can do anything'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- When eight-year-old Uzaih Smith-Bashir told his parents he wanted a Tesla, they never imagined he'd publish a book about that request.

With his parents' help, the Henrico student with autism told the story of how he hoped to save and invest his own money to one day buy his own Tesla.

The book titled "Uziah wants a Tesla" stemmed from his obsession with the car brand.

"When I was seven, I learned about Tesla," Uziah said. "Some Teslas can have autopilot and some of the doors goes up."

After months of hard work, he and his family celebrated the young author's success with a book launch.

"I am so very proud. He stuck to what he wanted to do and he just ran with it," mother Nafeesa Bashir-James said. "And that's all I want for him. Whatever you want in life that you are able to get you stick to it, and you can do anything."

Uziah's book is available on his website, Lulu's, and Amazon.