Henrico student awarded college scholarship for his ‘perseverance’

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A Henrico County high school senior who has overcome lifelong challenges associated with a rare muscle disorder was awarded a $2,000 college scholarship.

Jack Ridolphi, 17, is graduating from Douglas Freeman High School and will soon attend Virginia Commonwealth University.

He is a member of his school’s Technology Student Association as well as a coder for CodeVA High School Robotics team.

Outside of school, Jack is a Muscular Dystrophy Association Ambassador and a team member of Sportable Power Soccer. There he earned the title of 2021-2022 "Sportable Youth Athlete of the Year."

Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) is a rare muscle disorder but it is one of the most frequent genetic conditions affecting approximately one in 3,500 male births worldwide, according to experts.

Jack’s teachers and managers consistently praised his incredible work ethic and leadership ability. While he acknowledges that his physical setbacks can be a hindrance, he’s fully embraced himself for who he is.

“You shouldn't feel bad for people who are disabled because we enjoy our lives,” he explained. “We live just like everyone else. You should be able to see past people's differences because there's more of a person than how they look.”

In the fall, Jack will attend VCU to study engineering and computer science. He hopes to use his degree to make life easier for other individuals who use wheelchairs.

Jack was one of 15 local students to receive a $2,000 scholarship through the Allen, Allen, Allen & Allen law firm and their George E. Allen Academic Scholarship fund. More than 400 students applied.

“We selected these 15 high school seniors who embody overcoming obstacles and succeeding and accomplishing their goals. We are proud to play a very small part in helping them continue their education,” said Allen & Allen trial lawyer Scott Fitzgerald.

The 15 recipients will attend schools across the United States:

Grace Allen of Chesterfield will attend Appalachian Bible College

Sydney Alphin of Petersburg will attend the University of Virginia

Madeline Carpenter of Richmond will attend the University of Virginia

Gabriella Garcia of Chesterfield will attend James Madison University

Monroe Hill of Richmond will attend Texas A&M University

James (Jack) Ridolphi of Richmond will attend Virginia Commonwealth University

Kristina Soiland of Richmond will attend the University of Michigan

Blakely Wright of Richmond will attend Longwood University

Aubrey Alexander of Fredericksburg will attend the University of Virginia

Kayla Hutchison of Charlottesville will attend Radford University

Katherine Johnson of Charlottesville will attend Longwood University

Pray Meh of Stafford will attend Virginia Commonwealth University

Solongo Shinekhuu of Stafford will attend Virginia Tech

Ginger Umstadter of Charlottesville will attend Virginia Tech

Declan Wood of Stafford will attend James Madison University

“In its 31st year, the George E. Allen Academic Scholarship has awarded students across Allen & Allen’s operating areas with more than $500,000 since its inception,” according to a press release.

