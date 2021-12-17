Henrico student arrested for carrying gun "materials" at school

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A Henrico High School student was arrested Friday for possessing "materials that could be assembled to create a gun," an email from the school's principal read. A detailed description of the materials was not disclosed.

"Although the weapon was not operational at the time, it was a cause for concern," the email read. "I want to thank the individual that reported the matter to us and the police who worked quickly to address the situation and recover the potential weapon."

The arrest came amid an increased police presence at schools nationwide in response to viral TikTok posts alluding to unconfirmed threats of school violence.

With stress levels already soaring from the effects of the pandemic and a rash of hoax threats following a deadly school shooting in Michigan on Nov. 30, districts said they were taking precautions out of an abundance of caution.

TikTok has said it is working with law enforcement to look into the warnings.

In Twitter posts on Friday, the company said it had not found content promoting violence at schools but found videos discussing the rumor and warning others to stay safe.

