Henrico man arrested after assault led to chase that ended with crash in Richmond, police say

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A man has been arrested after an assault that led to a police chase in Henrico ended with a crash in Richmond over the weekend.

Police were called to the intersection of Reynolds Road and Howard Street for a reported stabbing on Sunday afternoon. When they got to the scene, they found a woman who had a wound on her neck. She was taken to an area hospital for life-threatening injuries.

Officers located the suspect's vehicle in the 4700 block of Laburnum Avenue and tried to pull the car over, but police say the driver did not stop.

The chase continued into the city and a woman jumped out of the car while it was in motion. She was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The car ultimately crashed at the intersection of 7th Street and Route 360. Police said the suspect, Tyler Renard Robinson-Thomas, 30, of Henrico, was arrested after a brief foot chase.

A toddler was in the backseat of the car at the time of the crash. He was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Robinson-Thomas is charged with malicious wounding, felony stabbing, felony child endangerment and felony elude.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact Detective Seay at 804-501-7323 or submit tips through Crime Stoppers by calling 804-780-1000 or using the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

