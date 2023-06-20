30+ groups signed up to use new Henrico Sports & Events Center. Here's the list.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Numerous events have already been scheduled for the soon-to-open Henrico Sports & Events Center. The $50 million facility is set to open this September

on Telegraph Road in Glen Allen, giving the community more than 185,000 square feet of space to host events such as tournaments, meetings, and other such gatherings.

The Henrico Sports & Entertainment Authority, the organization responsible for managing the new building, announced Tuesday that more than 30 groups have reserved the space for various activities through 2024.

“We can’t wait to open the Henrico Sports & Events Center so we can share it with our community,” Dennis Bickmeier, the executive director of Henrico Sports & Entertainment Authority, said. “It’ll truly be a hub of activity, boosting tourism and spending at local businesses and creating lasting memories for athletes and their families. The community’s excitement has grown immensely as construction has progressed. We’re pleased to partner with so many wonderful sports clubs and other organizations from the area and across the state to bring more ‘Showtime. All the Time.’ to Henrico County.”

Groups like Special Olympics Virginia, 804 Coaches for Change, Big Shots Basketball, and Futsal RVA will be using the arena, which has enough room to accommodate 12 basketball courts, 24 volleyball courts, or seating for 4,500.

This new space will allow these groups and many more to host their events in one place at one time, instead of needing to split it up.

"In Stafford, we utilized 10 different venues to manage the tournament and provide the best competition experience,” Roy Ziedman, senior vice president of Special Olympics Virginia, said. “At the Henrico Sports & Events Center, we will be able to host the entire event at one location, improving logistics, the competition experience, delegation maintenance and volunteer experience.”

Other organizations and groups wishing to book space at the Henrico Sports & Events Center can contact Megan Hazzard, at (804) 501-5221 or haz029@henrico.us, or Michael McCormack, at (804) 501-4142 or mcc125@henrico.us.

Organizations scheduled to use the Henrico Sports & Events Center

804 Coaches for Change

Aerial East Gymnastics

All American Gymnastics

Atlantic 10 Women’s Basketball Championship

Atlantic Coast Events Volleyball Tournament

Big Shots Basketball

Big Time Hoops

ChamberRVA

Cheers Festivals Craft Show

ETC Sports Basketball Tournaments

FutsalRVA

Greater Richmond Association for Commercial Real Estate

Henrico County Public Library/Friends of Henrico County Public Library

Henrico County Public Schools graduations

Leadership Metro Richmond

MADE Hoops

My Henrico Academy

National Wheelchair Basketball Association

New Breed Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

Richard Bland College Statesmen Tip Off Classic

Richmond Region Tourism

Richmond Volleyball Club

Rockit Sports

SPARKLZ Cheer and Danz

Special Olympics

Sportable

Team Loaded

Teammate Basketball

Tyrant Wrestling

Virginia AAU Volleyball

Xtreme Heights Gymnastics

