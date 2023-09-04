High temps on Labor Day brings families to Henrico splash pads to cool off

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Despite temperatures reaching near the triple digits Monday, hundreds of families from near and far came out to Lewis Ginter Botanical Gardens this Labor Day, taking advantage of the free admission.

The heat took a hit to those trying to get outside, and the garden too.

The garden's butterfly exhibit was temporarily closed, due to extreme heat inside the enclosure.

One fixture, the "Waterway" splash pad, was a crowd favorite, particularly among the garden's smallest guests.

While Labor Day marks the time most public community pools close for the rest of the year, the garden's splash pad will stay open for several weeks.

"We don't go by holidays or bookend days," said Beth Anne Booth, the garden's Director of Exhibitions. "We go by how hot it is outside. Today, 96 degrees, we have our waterway open for sure."

For the Esswin family, coming out to the splash pad is about more than just cooling off, or a fun time for play for their four-year-old, Ira.

"Any time you have a splash pad or a public space, especially in the city, it's like where your community gathers. It's a good way to hang out with your neighbors. It's kind of a joy of being in the city, you're part of this organism that's larger than you. You can connect to everyone around you, " Matty Esswin said.

The splash pad at Lewis Ginter will be open until mid-September. The garden will announce its official close at a later date.

