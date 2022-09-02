Over 60 roads and streets in Henrico will get speed limit changes

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- In the coming months, dozens of streets and roads around Henrico County will have their speed limits reduced.

The county has already made speed limit changes to over 50 roads since last year.

Here's the full list of roads that will be impacted:

55 mph to 45 mph

South Laburnum Avenue – Varina Osborne Turnpike – Varina



45 mph to 35 mph

Dumbarton Road (east of Lakeside) - Brookland / Fairfield Woodman Road - Brookland / Fairfield Virginia Center Parkway - Fairfield N. Gayton Road (south of Broad Street) – Three Chopt Pump Road - north/west of John Rolfe Pkwy – Three Chopt Gayton Road (Quioccasin Road to Lauderdale Drive) – Three Chopt / Tuckahoe Lauderdale Drive – Three Chopt / Tuckahoe Charles City Rd (east of Elko) - Varina Doran Road - Varina Dry Bridge Road - Varina Gay Avenue – Varina Masonic Lane - Varina Miller Road (north of Darbytown) - Varina Strath Road - Varina (Darbytown to New Market Road) Turner Road - Varina Warriner Road – Varina



40 mph to 35 mph

Wistar Road - Brookland Mountain Road (East of Woodman Road) – Fairfield Cox Road (north of Church Road) – Brookland / Three Chopt Villa Park Drive - Fairfield Wilkinson Road (Brook Rd to N. Wilkinson Road) - Fairfield Dominion Boulevard – Three Chopt Kain Road (west of N. Gayton Road) – Three Chopt Twin Hickory Road (west of Nuckols Rd) - Three Chopt Forest Avenue (north of Three Chopt Road) – Three Chopt / Tuckahoe Skipwith Road – Three Chopt / Tuckahoe Audubon Drive (west of S. Laburnum Ave) - Varina Cedar Fork Road (north of E. Cedar Fork) - Varina



40 mph to 25 mph

Kain Road (between N. Gayton Road and Pouncey Tract Road) – Three Chopt



35 mph to 25 mph

Byrd Avenue - Brookland Capital One Way - Brookland Janway Road - Brookland Landmark Road - Brookland Lourdes Road - Brookland Maywill Street – Brookland North Park Drive - Brookland Oak View Avenue - Brookland Par Street - Brookland Racrete Road – Brookland Sanford Drive – Brookland Thalbro Street – Brookland W. Clay Street - Brookland Westwood Trail – Brookland Athens Avenue – Fairfield Cool Lane - Fairfield Harvie Road (between Creighton Road and Harvie Road) - Fairfield Rescue Avenue - Fairfield Scott Road - Fairfield Telegraph Road - Fairfield W. Seminary Avenue - Fairfield Cedar Fork Road (between Nine Mile and E Cedar Fork Rd) - Fairfield / Varina Oakleys Lane (between Nine Mile Road and Oakleys Lane) - Fairfield / Varina Cox Road (between Ridgefield Road and Church Rd) – Three Chopt Church Road (west of Wilde Lake Drive) – Three Chopt Sadler Place – Three Chopt Ridgefield Parkway (west of Lauderdale Drive) - Tuckahoe Newbridge Road - Varina Old Hanover Road - Varina Old Memorial Drive - Varina Old Williamsburg Road - Varina

