Over 60 roads and streets in Henrico will get speed limit changes

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- In the coming months, dozens of streets and roads around Henrico County will have their speed limits reduced.
The county has already made speed limit changes to over 50 roads since last year.
Here's the full list of roads that will be impacted:
- 55 mph to 45 mph
- South Laburnum Avenue – Varina
- Osborne Turnpike – Varina
- 45 mph to 35 mph
- Dumbarton Road (east of Lakeside) - Brookland / Fairfield
- Woodman Road - Brookland / Fairfield
- Virginia Center Parkway - Fairfield
- N. Gayton Road (south of Broad Street) – Three Chopt
- Pump Road - north/west of John Rolfe Pkwy – Three Chopt
- Gayton Road (Quioccasin Road to Lauderdale Drive) – Three Chopt / Tuckahoe
- Lauderdale Drive – Three Chopt / Tuckahoe
- Charles City Rd (east of Elko) - Varina
- Doran Road - Varina
- Dry Bridge Road - Varina
- Gay Avenue – Varina
- Masonic Lane - Varina
- Miller Road (north of Darbytown) - Varina
- Strath Road - Varina (Darbytown to New Market Road)
- Turner Road - Varina
- Warriner Road – Varina
- 40 mph to 35 mph
- Wistar Road - Brookland
- Mountain Road (East of Woodman Road) – Fairfield
- Cox Road (north of Church Road) – Brookland / Three Chopt
- Villa Park Drive - Fairfield
- Wilkinson Road (Brook Rd to N. Wilkinson Road) - Fairfield
- Dominion Boulevard – Three Chopt
- Kain Road (west of N. Gayton Road) – Three Chopt
- Twin Hickory Road (west of Nuckols Rd) - Three Chopt
- Forest Avenue (north of Three Chopt Road) – Three Chopt / Tuckahoe
- Skipwith Road – Three Chopt / Tuckahoe
- Audubon Drive (west of S. Laburnum Ave) - Varina
- Cedar Fork Road (north of E. Cedar Fork) - Varina
- 40 mph to 25 mph
- Kain Road (between N. Gayton Road and Pouncey Tract Road) – Three Chopt
- 35 mph to 25 mph
- Byrd Avenue - Brookland
- Capital One Way - Brookland
- Janway Road - Brookland
- Landmark Road - Brookland
- Lourdes Road - Brookland
- Maywill Street – Brookland
- North Park Drive - Brookland
- Oak View Avenue - Brookland
- Par Street - Brookland
- Racrete Road – Brookland
- Sanford Drive – Brookland
- Thalbro Street – Brookland
- W. Clay Street - Brookland
- Westwood Trail – Brookland
- Athens Avenue – Fairfield
- Cool Lane - Fairfield
- Harvie Road (between Creighton Road and Harvie Road) - Fairfield
- Rescue Avenue - Fairfield
- Scott Road - Fairfield
- Telegraph Road - Fairfield
- W. Seminary Avenue - Fairfield
- Cedar Fork Road (between Nine Mile and E Cedar Fork Rd) - Fairfield / Varina
- Oakleys Lane (between Nine Mile Road and Oakleys Lane) - Fairfield / Varina
- Cox Road (between Ridgefield Road and Church Rd) – Three Chopt
- Church Road (west of Wilde Lake Drive) – Three Chopt
- Sadler Place – Three Chopt
- Ridgefield Parkway (west of Lauderdale Drive) - Tuckahoe
- Newbridge Road - Varina
- Old Hanover Road - Varina
- Old Memorial Drive - Varina
- Old Williamsburg Road - Varina
- 30 mph to 25 mph
- Innslake Drive – Brookland / Three Chopt
- Watts Lane - Fairfield
- Westham Parkway – Tuckahoe
- Wistar Street - Tuckahoe
- W. Washington Street - Varina