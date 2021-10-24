Drivers urged to watch for orange flags; speed limits cut to 25 mph for over a dozen Henrico roads

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Police are warning drivers to be on the lookout for orange flags that mark new lower speed limits for more than a dozen roads in Henrico County.
The police department posted on Facebook Saturday that the speed limit on the following roads has been lowered to 25 mph.
- S. Gaskins Rd
- Grey Oaks Park Drive
- Anoka
- Bronwood
- Fargo (Parham to Starling)
- Starling (Fargo to Quioccasin)
- Causeway Dr
- Cambridge Dr
- Farmington Dr
- Glen Eagles
- Poplar Forest
- Eunice Dr
- Lakewood Dr
- Courtney Rd
- Impala Dr
- Lambeth Rd
Earlier this month, police also noted that speeds had been lowered to 25 mph on these roads:
- Carlton Road
- Neale St
- Carlisle Ave
- Eanes Lane (north of Williamsburg Rd)
- Early Street
- Herman St
- Springdale Road
"If you see the orange flags like in the photo - that is to bring attention to the change of the speed limit," police said. "Please remember to slow down!"