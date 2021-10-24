Drivers urged to watch for orange flags; speed limits cut to 25 mph for over a dozen Henrico roads

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Police are warning drivers to be on the lookout for orange flags that mark new lower speed limits for more than a dozen roads in Henrico County.

The police department posted on Facebook Saturday that the speed limit on the following roads has been lowered to 25 mph.

S. Gaskins Rd

Grey Oaks Park Drive

Anoka

Bronwood

Fargo (Parham to Starling)

Starling (Fargo to Quioccasin)

Causeway Dr

Cambridge Dr

Farmington Dr

Glen Eagles

Poplar Forest

Eunice Dr

Lakewood Dr

Courtney Rd

Impala Dr

Lambeth Rd

Earlier this month, police also noted that speeds had been lowered to 25 mph on these roads:

Carlton Road

Neale St

Carlisle Ave

Eanes Lane (north of Williamsburg Rd)

Early Street

Herman St

Springdale Road

"If you see the orange flags like in the photo - that is to bring attention to the change of the speed limit," police said. "Please remember to slow down!"