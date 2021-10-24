Watch
Drivers urged to watch for orange flags; speed limits cut to 25 mph for over a dozen Henrico roads

Drivers in Henrico need to be on the lookout for these orange flags
Posted at 6:23 PM, Oct 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-24 18:23:02-04

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Police are warning drivers to be on the lookout for orange flags that mark new lower speed limits for more than a dozen roads in Henrico County.

The police department posted on Facebook Saturday that the speed limit on the following roads has been lowered to 25 mph.

  • S. Gaskins Rd
  • Grey Oaks Park Drive
  • Anoka
  • Bronwood
  • Fargo (Parham to Starling)
  • Starling (Fargo to Quioccasin)
  • Causeway Dr
  • Cambridge Dr
  • Farmington Dr
  • Glen Eagles
  • Poplar Forest
  • Eunice Dr
  • Lakewood Dr
  • Courtney Rd
  • Impala Dr
  • Lambeth Rd

Earlier this month, police also noted that speeds had been lowered to 25 mph on these roads:

  • Carlton Road
  • Neale St
  • Carlisle Ave
  • Eanes Lane (north of Williamsburg Rd)
  • Early Street
  • Herman St
  • Springdale Road

"If you see the orange flags like in the photo - that is to bring attention to the change of the speed limit," police said. "Please remember to slow down!"

