Henrico leader on 'embarrassing' SOL scores: 'Focus your attention on getting our East End schools up'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico Board of Supervisors Chairman Tyrone Nelson asked Henrico Schools leaders on March 21 to put an end to the “same old story” of achievement gaps between schools in the West End and those in Eastern Henrico during a meeting about the division’s proposed Fiscal Year 2025 budget.

Nelson, who has represented the Varina District since 2012, emphasized the stark difference between last year’s state Standards of Learning assessment pass rates in Varina and Fairfield District schools, which often hovered around 30-50%, and those in West End schools, which were often around 70-90% or higher.

“When I look at SOL pass rates 2022-2023, I mean I don’t even want to read them, they’re embarrassing,” Nelson said. “This is 12 years of me saying the same thing…I’m begging you all, focus your attention on getting our East End schools up.”

Henrico County Supervisor Tyrone Nelson

Eastern Henrico schools often saw fewer than half of their students pass their SOLs – with Fair Oaks Elementary reporting pass rates of 42% in reading, 32% in science, and 24% in math – while many West End schools had pass rates close to 100%, with David A. Kaechele Elementary reporting pass rates of 91% in reading, 86% in science, and 90% in math.

Similar gaps continued into high school, with Highland Springs High in the Varina District reporting pass rates of 74% in reading, 76% in math, and only 40% in science, while Three Chopt District school Deep Run High reported rates of 96% in reading, 89% in math, and 88% in science.

Nelson urged HCPS Superintendent Amy Cashwell and her team to “come up with a solution” using the funds provided by the board of supervisors in the upcoming budget.

