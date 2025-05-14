Henrico responds after SkyGlow attracts huge crowd, shutting out some families

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. —Thousands of people flocked to Meadow Farm in Glen Allen May 10 for the inaugural Henrico SkyGlow event to take tethered hot-air balloon rides and watch as a series of 10 tethered balloons lighted up the night sky in sync with music. The event also included vendors and a kids’ zone.

Interest in the event swelled to such a level that traffic around the park was stalled for several hours, and many people were turned away because the park was at capacity. A number complained on social media that they had spent an hour or longer waiting in traffic before eventually giving up or being turned away at the entrance. Click to continue reading on the Henrico Citizen.



