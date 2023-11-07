Two men hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following Henrico shooting

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Two men have been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after both suffered gunshot wounds in a Monday evening shooting.

Henrico police officers were called to the 1800 block of Cliffbrook Lane at 7 p.m. for reports of a shooting. The two victims, one a juvenile and one an adult male, were found in a parking lot with gunshot wounds.

They were both taken to nearby hospitals by the Henrico Fire Department.

Two suspects police believe to have been involved in the shooting have been detained. Police say there is no threat to the community at the time.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or submit a tip to CrimeStoppers at (804) 780-1000 or through the P3Tips mobile application.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

