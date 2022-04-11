Watch
Henrico Police investigate shooting near county line

Henrico County Division of Police
Henrico Police investigate shooting off Mechanicsville Turnpike on April 11, 2022.
Posted at 12:54 PM, Apr 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-11 12:55:50-04

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating a shooting that injured one man Monday at a store near the Henrico County and City of Richmond line.

Henrico Police said the shooting happened in the 1900 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike.

The man was transported to a local hospital and his injuries are considered critical.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or online at p3tips.com.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
