Henrico Police investigate shooting near county line

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating a shooting that injured one man Monday at a store near the Henrico County and City of Richmond line.

Henrico Police said the shooting happened in the 1900 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike.

The man was transported to a local hospital and his injuries are considered critical.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or online at p3tips.com.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

