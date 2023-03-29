Watch Now
Two adults, child facing life-threatening injuries after Henrico shooting

Posted at 8:52 PM, Mar 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-28 20:52:19-04

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Two adults and a child are facing life-threatening injuries after a domestic-related shooting in Henrico on Tuesday night, according to police.

Police responded to the 5400 block of Mason Manor Drive on Tuesday to respond to the shooting.

The three victims have been brought to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

