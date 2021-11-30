Henrico shooting leaves multiple children without a mother

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Crime Insider sources say that at least two, possibly three, children lost their parents tonight.

A mother dead and a father booked at the Henrico County Jail.

"I was scared, I didn't know what was going on," one community member said.

Bahja Canty came home from work on Monday to an unfamiliar scene of police tape, forensics and detectives. The scene left many wondering what happened.

"Just after two today, police were called to the 100 block of South Oak Ave for a shooting. Upon arrival, EMS officials transported an adult female to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries," Henrico Police Spokesperson Lt. Matt Pecka said.

Pecka confirmed that a domestic homicide investigation is now underway.

Crime Insider sources said it started with a man and a woman in the parking lot. Sources said the woman was strangled in the parking lot and then taken back inside an apartment where she was shot multiple times. Those same sources said the victim of the incident was a mother of at least two children.

Sara Rose Pierce, 30, of Henrico was transported from the scene to an area hospital where she died.

Patrick Lynn Pierce, III, 34, of Henrico was at the scene and was taken into custody without incident. He is being held without bond at the Henrico County Jail on a second-degree murder charge and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

"As with any investigation, if you saw or heard anything, give us a call. No one else at home and really no direct impact to the community," Pecka said.

Anyone with information about this tragic incident may call Detective Henry at (804) 641-6505. Area residents may also submit tips and remain anonymous by calling Metro-Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or providing tips online at P3Tips.com.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.