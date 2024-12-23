Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Man shot, killed near Henrico County shopping center

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on December 23, 2024
Posted
and last updated

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A man was shot and killed near the Tuckahoe Village Shopping Center in Henrico County on Sunday night.

A news release from Henrico police says first responders were called to the 11200 block of Patterson Avenue for a medical emergency just before 10:30 p.m.

When they arrived, officers found a man, identified as Michael LaShawn Wright, 33, in the driver's seat of his vehicle dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Police said evidence at the scene indicates the incident is a homicide.

There is no information on any potential suspects at this time. Detectives are processing evidence and following up on leads.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Henrico County Police Division at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

CBS 6 is working to learn more. Email tips to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Facebook|Instagram|X|Threads|TikTok

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone