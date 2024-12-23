Man shot, killed near Henrico County shopping center

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A man was shot and killed near the Tuckahoe Village Shopping Center in Henrico County on Sunday night.

A news release from Henrico police says first responders were called to the 11200 block of Patterson Avenue for a medical emergency just before 10:30 p.m.

When they arrived, officers found a man, identified as Michael LaShawn Wright, 33, in the driver's seat of his vehicle dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Police said evidence at the scene indicates the incident is a homicide.



There is no information on any potential suspects at this time. Detectives are processing evidence and following up on leads.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Henrico County Police Division at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

