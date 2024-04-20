Watch Now
Man hospitalized following Henrico shooting

Posted at 10:32 PM, Apr 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-19 22:32:16-04

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A man is currently hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after he was the victim of a shooting Wednesday night.

Police say officers responded to the 3700 block of Delmont Street in Henrico after they received a call for a shooting.

They found the victim in a parking lot suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

If you have any information on this shooting, you are asked to call the Henrico County Police at (804) 501-5000, Crimestoppers at (804) 780-1000, or submit the information through the P3Tips application on their mobile device.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

