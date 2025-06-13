Henrico senior living community celebrates Father's Day with special brewery event

RICHMOND, Va. — A Henrico senior living community brought residents and their families together for a special Father's Day celebration at a local brewery on Thursday, providing a meaningful experience for those dealing with memory challenges.

Hermitage Three Chopt organized the event at Final Gravity Brewing Co. in Richmond, giving residents and their loved ones an opportunity to connect and enjoy life's simple pleasures.

The gathering offered attendees a chance to spend quality time together while enjoying cool drinks on what turned out to be a muggy day.

"They're just regular people, just like you and me. They be dealing with some fragments of memory loss, but it's OK. It's important to have some sort of normalcy," said Randi Tate, lifestyle and wellness director at Hermitage Three Chopt.

Jessica Harris attended the event with her dad, Stephen.

"It's a nice surprise in my day," Harris said. "He used to come here before he had Alzheimer's and he's always enjoyed beer, so it's nice to have him here."

