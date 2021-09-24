Henrico Schools to offer at-home COVID test kits to sick, exposed students

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Henrico County Public Schools soon will receive a shipment of 2,500 at-home COVID-19 testing kits to give students who either exhibit symptoms or who were in close contact with someone infected with COVID-19. The BinaxNOW Ag Card Home test kits that will be offered are antigen tests that use a nasal swab for sample collection and can return test results in about 15 minutes. Click here to continue reading on the Henrico Citizen.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.