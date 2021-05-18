Henrico Schools to honor students entering the workforce with letter of intent event

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- After a year hiatus due to the coronavirus, Henrico County Public Schools will hold its annual Career and Technical Education Letter-of-Intent signing day on Tuesday.

The event recognizes students who are entering the workforce and debuted in 2018.

The event mimics ceremonies that honor high school athletes when they sign letters of intent to play for NCAA athletic programs. At Tuesday's event, students and representatives of their future employers will both sign letters of intent outlining what students must do before and during employment, what the employer will provide in pay and training and an estimate of the position's value.

Similar to signing events for collegiate athletes, students will wear a form of promotional clothing representing the company, Henrico County Public Schools or the school division's Career and Technical Education program.

The event will last for several hours on Tuesday at the Junior Achievement Financial Park and will be organized into smaller ceremonies by industry and over 50 students will take part.

There will be limited attendance at the event but it will also be live-streamed for those unable to attend.