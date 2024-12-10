Henrico Schools has almost 200 teacher vacancies and says the teacher talent pool is shrinking

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Finding fully licensed teachers to fill vacancies in Henrico's public schools can be “next to impossible,” given teacher shortages in Virginia, according to HCPS’ head of talent acquisition Kenya Jackson, so HCPS is looking to “grow its own” teachers through current staff.

HCPS had 193 teacher vacancies as of early October, only a handful less than the 199 vacancies the division recorded in early August. The majority are in elementary teaching positions, with the second highest number of vacancies being in exceptional education. Click here to continue reading on the Henrico Citizen.

