Added security, more ESL teachers included in Henrico Schools’ proposed budget

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico Schools Superintendent Amy Cashwell recommended a $914 million budget for 2025-2026 to the Henrico School Board – a $33 million increase from last year’s adopted budget.

The proposed budget, which Cashwell presented Jan. 23, would add extra school security officers to middle and high schools with open campuses, which are partially-outdoor campuses that are not fully enclosed, as well as more English language learner teachers and more school counselors. Click here to continue reading on the Henrico Citizen.

