Henrico Schools to present ‘potential’ transition plan to optional masking

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The Virginia Senate on Wednesday voted to pass a bill that would give parents the legal right to send their children to school without masks, taking the authority out of the hands of local school boards.

Henrico County Public Schools has mask rules in place, but enforcement of the rules has been discombobulated since Governor Glenn Youngkin’s executive order to rescind the K-12 mask mandate went into effect last month.

The school division said in a message to families on Friday that it would stop allowing unmasked students this week after a court ruling that put a temporary block on the order.

However, parents told the Citizen that their children have still attended school without masks this week despite the directive.

HCPS Chief of Staff Beth Teigen will present a “potential” plan for a transition away from required masking for students at the Henrico School Board’s work session on Thursday, according to HCPS spokeswoman Eileen Cox. Click here to continue reading on Henrico Citizen.

