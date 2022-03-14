Henrico Schools officials don’t plan to dial back equity initiatives

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Diversity and equity initiatives in Henrico County Public Schools are here to stay, according to school system officials, despite worries from some that the new state administration will dismantle efforts to promote cultural and racial diversity. Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued an executive order on his first day in office to end the use of inherently divisive concepts in K-12 education, but state officials have not yet given school divisions guidance about the order. Click here to continue reading on the Henrico Citizen.
Posted at 9:25 AM, Mar 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-14 09:25:57-04
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.