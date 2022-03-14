Henrico Schools officials don’t plan to dial back equity initiatives

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Diversity and equity initiatives in Henrico County Public Schools are here to stay, according to school system officials, despite worries from some that the new state administration will dismantle efforts to promote cultural and racial diversity. Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued an executive order on his first day in office to end the use of inherently divisive concepts in K-12 education, but state officials have not yet given school divisions guidance about the order. Click here to continue reading on the Henrico Citizen.