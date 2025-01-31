Henrico Schools shares immigration statement: 'We know families may have questions'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico Schools officials sent a message to families this week stating that the division would welcome students “regardless of their immigration status” and continue to abide by policies that limit law enforcement access to students at school.

The statement comes after President Donald Trump ended a policy that restricted U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement authorities from making arrests in “sensitive” areas such as schools, hospitals, churches and other places of worship, leaving many families concerned about immigration agents entering local school buildings.

