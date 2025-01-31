Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Henrico Schools shares immigration statement: 'We know families may have questions'

An immigration lawyer with the ACLU of Virginia says that despite growing concerns about the presence of ICE agents in Virginia, the group has not confirmed anything at this time.
Posted

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico Schools officials sent a message to families this week stating that the division would welcome students “regardless of their immigration status” and continue to abide by policies that limit law enforcement access to students at school.

The statement comes after President Donald Trump ended a policy that restricted U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement authorities from making arrests in “sensitive” areas such as schools, hospitals, churches and other places of worship, leaving many families concerned about immigration agents entering local school buildings.

Continue reading on the Henrico Citizen.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone