Henrico Schools hold ceremony for students entering the workforce

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Henrico County Schools held a signing day ceremony for students who are entering the workforce on Tuesday.

The ceremony was held at the Libbie Mill Library on Tuesday morning.

It honored seniors who took classes at the career and technical center who earned industry credentials and are entering the workforce. Those involved wore hats or shirts for their respective companies.

"So often, we forget to celebrate our students. In schools, we get so caught up that everybody's gonna go to college, we forget sometimes that we need to celebrate our students that are making other options to be successful in life and going to work is just one of those options," Mac Beaton, the director of workforce and career development at Henrico Schools, said.

Henrico Schools came up with the original idea back in 2018.

A Facebook post from the original event reached nearly five million people.