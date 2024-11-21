Henrico Schools shuts off free winter meals sign-ups due to overwhelming demand

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A free winter food distribution sign-up posted by Henrico Schools Nov. 19 was open for only an hour when it quickly reached capacity, with 500 families requesting meals.

The meal pick-up, offered by HCPS’ Division of Family and Community Engagement in partnership with the Henrico Community Food Bank, intends to provide HCPS families with supplemental food when schools are closed during the division’s winter break. Click here to continue reading on the Henrico Citizen.

