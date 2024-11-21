Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Henrico Schools shuts off free winter meals sign-ups due to overwhelming demand

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on November 21, 2024
Posted

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A free winter food distribution sign-up posted by Henrico Schools Nov. 19 was open for only an hour when it quickly reached capacity, with 500 families requesting meals.

The meal pick-up, offered by HCPS’ Division of Family and Community Engagement in partnership with the Henrico Community Food Bank, intends to provide HCPS families with supplemental food when schools are closed during the division’s winter break. Click here to continue reading on the Henrico Citizen.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Facebook|Instagram|X|Threads|TikTok

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone