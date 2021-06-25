Henrico Schools changes pre-Labor Day start proposal

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The Henrico County Public Schools district changed its proposal on a 2022-2023 school year calendar after hearing from community members who said they do not want a longer school year. The proposal announced two weeks ago suggested that the school year would start Aug. 29, 2022 (a week earlier than usual) and end June 16, 2023 (a traditional end date). But parents were miffed that the school year would start a week earlier yet end the same week as usual, making the school year longer. Click here to continue reading on Henrico Citizen.