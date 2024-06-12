Henrico Schools to enforce stricter cell phone rules, enact harsher punishments

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The Henrico School Board approved several changes to the division’s Code of Student Conduct at a meeting on June 6, which outline more specific and stricter consequences for students breaking cell phone policies.

While previous consequences for cell phone violations allowed teachers and administrators to choose whether or not to confiscate the device, new changes will require devices to be confiscated after a certain number of violations for both elementary and secondary students. Click here to continue reading on the Henrico Citizen.

