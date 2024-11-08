Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

As West End schools work to alleviate overcrowding, East End schools confront emptier buildings

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on November 8, 2024
Posted

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Overcrowding in schools in Henrico’s West End has decreased since last year, with only one school overcapacity. However the division still confronts capacity concerns, including the lack of students in Eastern Henrico’s school buildings.

Last school year, Henrico Schools had six schools at more than 100% capacity – three elementary schools and three high schools – all located in Western Henrico.

Click here to continue reading on the Henrico Citizen.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Facebook|Instagram|X|Threads|TikTok

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone