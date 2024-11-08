As West End schools work to alleviate overcrowding, East End schools confront emptier buildings

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Overcrowding in schools in Henrico’s West End has decreased since last year, with only one school overcapacity. However the division still confronts capacity concerns, including the lack of students in Eastern Henrico’s school buildings.

Last school year, Henrico Schools had six schools at more than 100% capacity – three elementary schools and three high schools – all located in Western Henrico.

