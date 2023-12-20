Watch Now
Henrico Schools ask county for more money to prevent broken air conditioning, but is that enough?

Posted at 6:48 AM, Dec 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-20 07:01:22-05

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The Henrico School Board last week formally requested an additional $9 million in funding from the Henrico Board of Supervisors – money that it would use to replace aging air conditioning units and roofs at public schools.

At a Dec. 14 meeting, the school board passed the division’s capital improvement plan for fiscal year 2024-2025, which requests that the board of supervisors allocate $21 million to Henrico Schools for building maintenance – a $9 million increase from what was allocated in the current fiscal year. Click here to continue reading on the Henrico Citizen.

