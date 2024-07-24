One Virginia middle school suspended nearly half its student body during one school year, data shows

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- More than a decade after a national study found that Henrico Schools had the highest disparity nationally between the suspension rates of Black and white students, recent data shows that significant racial disparities continue to exist within the school system when it comes to school discipline and punishment.

Although Black students comprise only one-third of Henrico Schools’ student population, they accounted for 63% of the students who were suspended at least once during the 2022-2023 school year, according to data provided to the Henrico Citizen by the school system. By contrast, white students (who also comprise about one-third of the student population), made up only 18% of students who were suspended.

Click here to see more data and to continue reading on the Henrico Citizen.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.