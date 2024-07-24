Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

One Virginia middle school suspended nearly half its student body during one school year, data shows

Richmond news and weather update for Wednesday, July 24
Posted at 12:42 PM, Jul 24, 2024

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- More than a decade after a national study found that Henrico Schools had the highest disparity nationally between the suspension rates of Black and white students, recent data shows that significant racial disparities continue to exist within the school system when it comes to school discipline and punishment.

Although Black students comprise only one-third of Henrico Schools’ student population, they accounted for 63% of the students who were suspended at least once during the 2022-2023 school year, according to data provided to the Henrico Citizen by the school system. By contrast, white students (who also comprise about one-third of the student population), made up only 18% of students who were suspended.

Click here to see more data and to continue reading on the Henrico Citizen.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone