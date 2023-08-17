Henrico schools are 97% staffed; most remaining teacher vacancies affect four East End schools

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Despite more than 100 teacher vacancies, Henrico Schools will have all classrooms covered by a substitute or licensed teacher on the first day of school (Aug. 21), HCPS officials said at an Aug. 10 Henrico School Board meeting. Henrico Schools Superintendent Dr. Amy Cashwell and HCPS staff members announced that the school system is 97% staffed, with those remaining vacancies the only ones from among 4,110 instructional staff positions, which include school teachers, librarians, and counselors. The school system also has 54 vacant school security officer positions and 65 vacant bus driver positions, down from the previous number of 122 in Sept. 2021, officials said at the meeting. Click here to keep reading on the Henrico Citizen.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews