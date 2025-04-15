Cell phones, other devices may be completely banned from Henrico schools next year

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico County Public Schools (HCPS) may choose to completely ban phones and other smart devices from the classroom next year.

It's part of a new proposal set to go before the Henrico School Board this week. If approved, the county's new cell phone policy would require electronic devices to be out of visible sight, silenced or in airplane mode, during the entire school day and during instruction-related after school activities for all students, including middle and high school students.

The original language in the Student Code of Conduct for 2024-25 said secondary schools only required phones to be away during scheduled class time.

Exemptions include use for instructional purposes with a teacher's permission or use for health monitoring or assistive technology if a student is on a specific health or education plan.

The policy change puts Henrico's cell phone policies in line with Gov. Glenn Youngkin's statewide push to make all Virginia classrooms "cellphone free."

“What came out of that, during this statewide conversation was a clear, clear, uncompromising recommendation, not from government, but from professionals, teachers, administrators, parents, medical professionals, that bell to bell cell phone free cell phone free education is the answer," Youngkin said during a 2024 Youth Mental Health Summit.

Based on recent survey results, the county's own staff seem to be on board. According to a presentation included in board documents, 80% of teachers indicated that limiting cell phone use has either somewhat or significantly improved students' attention and engagement.

Around 72% of respondents supported limiting use throughout the entire school day.

Dr. Kathryn L. Jones, a pediatric psychiatrist with Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU said limits are recommended, but for some students, being away from their phone or smart device can create a greater sense of anxiety.

"When we see people who are having a hard time, often their phone is their outlet. It's their coping skill," Dr. Jones said. "The consequence of taking away the phone or the screens can be devastating for a teenager or child."

Dr. Jones said cell phone use and screen time use can be balanced, especially if parents have strong communication with their children about expectations and best practices.

"There are pros and cons to screens. There are pros and cons to having a phone. The benefit is, yeah, you can reach your kid, in theory, at any time and if there's an emergency, they can reach you. But the main thing is, what's happening outside of that?"

The proposed changes will be presented to the School Board at Thursday night's meeting.

Other proposed changes include not allowing students who have completed all requirements to earn a high school diploma but have been "reassigned" due to a criminal charge to participate in Henrico County Public Schools graduation exercises due to potential safety issues.

What do you think? SHARE your thoughts on the Facebook post below.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube