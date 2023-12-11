What Henrico plans to do about overcrowded schools: 'They’re bursting at the seams'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- With six schools currently over capacity, both parents and Henrico School Board members have urged Henrico Schools officials to prioritize rebuilding schools in the West End and constructing a new elementary school in the area.

Three elementary schools and three high schools, all located in western Henrico, have more students than the building capacity is meant to hold, according to an HCPS report conducted Sept. 30. Several schools are also nearing 100% capacity, with 14 schools at over 90% capacity, four of which are above 98% capacity.

At a school board meeting Nov. 9, board members reviewed the division’s Capital Improvement Plan for Fiscal Year 2024-2025, which would designate five schools to be rebuilt or renovated and two new schools to be constructed by 2029 through funds from the 2022 bond referendum. The current CIP has four West End schools being rebuilt or renovated by 2026 and a new West End elementary school being constructed by 2029.

But Three Chopt District school board member Micky Ogburn said that something must be done sooner. Click here to continue reading on the Henrico Citizen