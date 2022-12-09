Watch Now
Henrico school nurses now authorized to administer naloxone

Previously, only school resource officers carried naloxone, but under the new policy school nurses and school board employees will be allowed to carry and administer it.
Posted at 1:24 PM, Dec 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-09 13:24:38-05

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The Henrico County School Board voted Dec. 8 to approve a revision to its Health Services policy that will allow school nurses to carry and administer naloxone to students or staff members. Naloxone – also known by the brand name Narcan– is a medication that can reverse an opioid overdose, such as those from heroin, fentanyl, or prescribed opioid medications. The policy would allow nurses to administer the drug to students or staff who are experiencing a life-threatening overdose. Click here to continue reading on Henrico Citizen.

