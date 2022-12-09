Henrico school nurses now authorized to administer naloxone

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The Henrico County School Board voted Dec. 8 to approve a revision to its Health Services policy that will allow school nurses to carry and administer naloxone to students or staff members. Naloxone – also known by the brand name Narcan– is a medication that can reverse an opioid overdose, such as those from heroin, fentanyl, or prescribed opioid medications. The policy would allow nurses to administer the drug to students or staff who are experiencing a life-threatening overdose. Click here to continue reading on Henrico Citizen.

