Henrico school leaders discuss cell phone bans, AI, and dress code enforcement

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The Henrico School Board will vote on a number of changes to the Henrico Schools’ Code of Student Conduct on June 6, including the addition of a self-defense clause and reducing the time student-athletes can be suspended from their teams.

Other proposed changes, which the board discussed at a meeting on April 18, include more guidance on how teachers should handle artificial intelligence and removing a restriction from the dress code that banned “cut-off jeans” and “ripped clothing.”

Current cell phone policies, which ban students from using cell phones during class time unless authorized by the teacher but do allow students to bring phones to school, remain unchanged in the disciplinary code suggested for the 2024-2025 school year.

However, school board members pointed out that the code of conduct is often not consistently enforced at all schools across the division, with some schools enforcing the code or parts of the code more harshly while other schools take a more lax approach. Click here to continue reading on the Henrico Citizen.

