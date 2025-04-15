Henrico considers big change to school cell phone ban

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico Schools officials are proposing a change to the Code of Student Conduct that would require middle and high school students to keep their cell phones tucked away, either in their backpacks or division storage containers, for the entire school day.

The division’s current cell phone policy requires middle- and high-schoolers to put their phones away during classes but not in-between classes or during lunch. HCPS has not made changes to the elementary school policy, which requires students in grades K-5 to put phones and other devices away for the school day, but a change to the corresponding consequences would ban an elementary student from bringing their phone to school upon the fifth offense. Click here to continue reading on the Henrico Citizen.



CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic.

