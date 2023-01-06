Watch Now
Why Henrico added more days off to this year's school calendar

Posted at 11:29 AM, Jan 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-06 11:29:18-05

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico County Public Schools students will have three new days off in the coming months, after school system officials adjusted the system’s calendar to take advantage of “banked” time that has not been used for inclement weather.

Schools and school offices now will be closed Monday, Feb. 20 and Friday, May 26 using the banked time. In addition, students will have a holiday Tuesday, Feb. 21 so that voters in a portion of Henrico can cast ballots in the Fourth Congressional District special election that day. That day will be a professional learning day for staff members. Click here to continue reading on Henrico Citizen.

